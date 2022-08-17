Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

LIN opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

