Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.75. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

