LiquidApps Market Capitalization Achieves $602,448.52 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $602,448.52 and $10,676.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00064431 BTC.

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

