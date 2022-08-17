Litecoin Price Hits $60.31 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $563.25 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $60.31 or 0.00258857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022868 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000913 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,965,406 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.