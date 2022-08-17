Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.86

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.86 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.55). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 45.87 ($0.55), with a volume of 76,403,298 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.68).
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.82. The firm has a market cap of £31.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.08.
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
See Also
