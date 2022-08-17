Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.86

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.86 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.55). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 45.87 ($0.55), with a volume of 76,403,298 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.68).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.82. The firm has a market cap of £31.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

