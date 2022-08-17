Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 42,497 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,497 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

