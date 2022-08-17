Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.