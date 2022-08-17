Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $721,012,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $298.47 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

