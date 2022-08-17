Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,861,000 after acquiring an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

