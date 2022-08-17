Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,452 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 149.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

