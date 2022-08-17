Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

WFC stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

