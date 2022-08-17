Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.9 %

INGR stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.35%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

