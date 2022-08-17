Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,171,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AerCap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,784,000 after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 8.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,082,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 82,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.