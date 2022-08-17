Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.