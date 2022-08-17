Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

