Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 142,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 110,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

