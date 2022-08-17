Locus Chain Reaches Market Cap of $65.59 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $65.59 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

