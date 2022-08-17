Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 969,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on L. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. 4,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. Loews has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

