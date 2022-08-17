Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.48. 17,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 176,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $763.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $13,109,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.