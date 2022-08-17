Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.48. 17,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 176,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $763.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
