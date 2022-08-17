London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,716.67.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

