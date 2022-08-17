London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 31.70

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,418 ($101.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £47.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,983.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,695.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,547.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSEG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($124.46) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,335.71 ($112.80).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

