Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $65.49 million and $3.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

