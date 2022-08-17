Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.95.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.82. 204,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,438. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.47.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.02. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

