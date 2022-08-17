Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $214.12, but opened at $219.90. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $216.84, with a volume of 71,869 shares changing hands.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

