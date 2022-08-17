Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.51 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.02. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.63.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $6,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

