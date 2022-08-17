Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
