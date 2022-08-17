Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

