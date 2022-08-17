Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

About Lumen Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.