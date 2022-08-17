Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

