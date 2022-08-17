Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.60 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.