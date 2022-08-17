Lympo Market Token (LMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.00

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $41,896.53 and $119.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013430 BTC.
About Lympo Market Token
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token
