Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 5.8 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on M. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of M stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

