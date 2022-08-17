Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,952,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,042 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 2.79% of Macy’s worth $193,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Macy’s by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 981,582 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 9,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 695,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,052,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE:M traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 225,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

