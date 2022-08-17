Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

MSGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

