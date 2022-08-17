MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,383 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

