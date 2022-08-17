MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,880 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

