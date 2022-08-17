MAI Capital Management Acquires 760 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,918,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

