MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 56,960 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $19,491,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $11,327,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $9,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 112.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 196,080 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1,171.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 179,488 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26.
