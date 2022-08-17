MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICLR opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

