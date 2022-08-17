MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,879 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

