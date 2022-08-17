MAI Capital Management Sells 231 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $333.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.97 and its 200-day moving average is $345.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.