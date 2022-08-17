MAI Capital Management Sells 314 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile



Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.



