MAI Capital Management Sells 511 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GWX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.