MAI Capital Management Sells 883 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,102 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 709,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

