Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires 17,755 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the quarter. ProShares Online Retail ETF comprises about 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONLN traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

