Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,959,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

