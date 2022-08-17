Manna (MANNA) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

Manna (MANNA) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Manna has a total market cap of $262,601.30 and approximately $20.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.50 or 0.99933899 BTC.
- Fusion (FSN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002450 BTC.
Manna Profile
Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,443,615 coins and its circulating supply is 661,465,439 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Manna
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
