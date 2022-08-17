Mark Adams Sells 14,126 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,214,977.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,323,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,807,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19.

On Monday, May 23rd, Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $477,024.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71.

XPEL stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 267,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

