Mark Steven Lynch Sells 1,130 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Steven Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 245,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,410. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $115.68.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $19,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $13,983,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

