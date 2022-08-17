Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,893 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.81. 6,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,402. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $307.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.83.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

