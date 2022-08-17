Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 7,519 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 32.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in TransUnion by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

NYSE:TRU traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.29. 11,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

